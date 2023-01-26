Home Sports Lady Acerbi: “Francesco never gives up. My body? It’s always nice to be…”
by admin
The nerazzurri wag answered some curiosities of his followers

Claudia Scarpariwife of Francesco Acerbi, she told herself on social media. The wag also spoke about his partner, the Inter player, outlining one of his most important characteristics.

“He has a strong sense of duty and NEVER gives up,” revealed Claudia di Francesco. And speaking of herself, she then added: “I always see the positive side. Do I like the fact that they appreciate my body? It’s always nice to feel appreciated, whatever the reason (physique, mind, character, work…). I most of all appreciate my body: because it’s healthy, it has allowed me to have children, many times it has recovered after I pushed it beyond the limits”.

January 25, 2023 (change January 25, 2023 | 16:38)

