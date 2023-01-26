The nerazzurri wag answered some curiosities of his followers
Claudia Scarpariwife of Francesco Acerbi, she told herself on social media. The wag also spoke about his partner, the Inter player, outlining one of his most important characteristics.
“He has a strong sense of duty and NEVER gives up,” revealed Claudia di Francesco. And speaking of herself, she then added: “I always see the positive side. Do I like the fact that they appreciate my body? It’s always nice to feel appreciated, whatever the reason (physique, mind, character, work…). I most of all appreciate my body: because it’s healthy, it has allowed me to have children, many times it has recovered after I pushed it beyond the limits”.
January 25, 2023
