A few hours after the announcement that ‘Joker 2’ (official title: ‘Joker: folie à deux’) will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024, Lady Gaga confirmed her presence in the sequel film, opposite Joaquin Phoenix. She did it through her social media accounts, thanks to a short video.

Joker: Madness for Two

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga has not clarified what role she will play, but everything seems to point to an indiscretion that has been running for some time: she could play Dr. Harleen Quinzel , psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum and in this role in charge of caring for Arthur Fleck / Joker. The comics teach that a complicated romantic relationship is established between the two and that this fact leads Dr. Quinzel to become the supervillain Harley Quinn.

By the way, the video posted by Lady Gaga seems to confirm that ‘Joker: folie à deux’ will be a kind of musical . Everything else is a mystery, and there are two abundant years left until its release in cinemas all over the world. We must therefore be patient.

