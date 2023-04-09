Home Sports LAFC vs. Austin FC Highlights | MLS on FOX
LAFC vs. Austin FC Highlights | MLS on FOX

LAFC and Austin FC faced off at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Both teams brought the heat early on and challenged each other’s keepers with numerous shots on goal. The score remained 0-0 until the 40th minute when Dénis Bouanga struck the bottom left corner of the net and LAFC earned their first goal. In the 57th minute, Dénis Bouanga took advantage of a corner and slotted his second goal from the center box to the back of the net. Austin’s stamina dipped as the match went on, while LAFC grew more relentless. Dénis Bouanga secured his hat trick in the 68th minute after a close shot from inside the box following Sergi Palencia’s perfect cross. LAFC finished strong with a 3-0 victory.

