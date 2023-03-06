The snowfalls of the last few days have whitened the route of the Lagorai Cima d’Asta, the historic ski mountaineering race in pairs which on Sunday 12 March will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, celebrated on the day before with an unprecedented short film, with all the winners of the editions since here dispute invited to participate in the event.

Thanks to the rainfall, the Organizing Committee of the Lagorai Tesino Ski Team, especially the course director, the mountain guide Peter Moser together with the race director Andrea Tomaselli, defined the new race track, which will have a development of 20 km and a altitude difference of 2100 meters.

The start and finish have been set at Malga Tolvà, where the competitors will arrive after a 15-minute walk. The route will immediately begin to climb in Val Passetto towards Cima Banca, and then descend to the Brentari refuge. A skin change is foreseen and then the ascent again with the spectacular inversions of the Canalone dei Bassanesi which will lead to the ridge of the Cima d’Asta, at an altitude of 2847 metres. From the highest point of the competition, the athletes will then descend on the northern slope to the vegetable gardens of Val Regana, to then climb again towards the Sforzeleta, descend through the mouth of the Canalon, and then face the last climb to the Bocchetta dei Sassi. Then the descent towards the finish line of Malga Tolvà.

The thirtieth Lagorai Cima d’Asta Extreme this year is affiliated to the La Grande Course circuit and will take place a few days after the end of the world ski mountaineering championships in Boi Taull, Spain. Some of the protagonists of the world championship could appear at the starting line of the Lagorai Cima d’Asta, which is in conjunction with the Pierra Menta, one of the key events of the skialp.

In the immediate eve, the names of the big names present at the start will be known. Meanwhile, the secretariat of the event has already registered the registration of 130 athletes, for a total of 65 pairs. There is also news regarding registrations, which can be made through the Fisi portal and on the event website www.cimadastaskialp.comat a cost of 150 euros per couple until 12 on Saturday 11 March.

The registration fee includes a Montura-branded technical gadget worth around 100 euros, safety and technical assistance along the route, electronic timing, refreshments upon arrival and post-race lunch. The prize money will be in cash and technical material.

As anticipated, the Lagorai Cima d’Asta 2023 program will open on Saturday 11 March with the inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 5.30 pm, with the screening of a short film that recounts and retraces the event’s thirty-year history. The technical briefing will follow at 18.30 at the Ski Village set up in the Pieve Tesino gym, where the race office will also be located. The competition, however, will start at 7 on Sunday 12 March.