Those who take part in the Lagorai Cima d’Asta 2023 will be able to score useful points to qualify for the tests of the prestigious circuit such as Pierra Menta, l’Altitoy, the Tour du Rutor, the PdG, the Mezzalama and the Adamello Ski Raid.

The competition will take place in pairs, male, female and mixed. Registrations can be made through the Fisi portal and on the event website www.cimadastaskialp.com: the fee to be paid, at a discounted rate until 14 February, will entitle you to a Montura-branded technical gadget worth around 100 euros, as well as the safety service and technical assistance along the route, electronic timing, and refreshments upon arrival . The prize pool is in cash and in technical material.

The start of the race will be given in Val Malene. Going along the forest road towards Val Tolvà, shortly after the malga of the same name, the competitors will go up the slopes towards Forcella del Passetto, on a technical and regular track. A slight descent will then follow towards the lake of Cima d’Asta, to face the climb towards the 2,847 meters of the summit, via the sharp, technical and exposed West ridge. Again descent towards Forzeleta, then short ascent with skis on the backpack and descent towards the lake and short climb towards Passo Socede. From here you will go down the Valon di Socede, up to an altitude of about 1,600, and then go up again on open slopes up to Forcella Magna. After passing the lake of the same name, the competitors will head towards Cima Lasteati, to descend along a spectacular descent towards Val di Fumo and the Brusà cableway. Space then for the last climb, of about 700 meters, which via the Canalon will lead up to the Bocchetta dei Sassi, from where the last long descent begins towards the arrival, located at 1,100 m at the Val Malene campsite.

The last edition of the Lagorai Cima d’Asta was held in 2019, as an individual race, and the winners were the Trentino Valentino Bacca and the Camuna Corrina Ghirardi, the latter also victorious the previous year (2018) together with the blue Davide Magnini .

In 2017, on the other hand, the race awarded the Italian pairs title and it was won by the two strongmen of the Army Robert Antonioli and Michele Boscacci, emulated by Alba De Silvestro and Martina Valmassoi in the female race.

The Lagorai Cima d’Asta 2023 program will open on Saturday 11 March, with the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 5.30 pm, in which an unedited short film will be screened that recounts the event’s 30-year history. The technical briefing will follow at 18.30 at the Ski Village set up in the Pieve Tesino gym, where the race office will also be located.

At 6.30 of the following day, Sunday 12 March, the meeting is scheduled at the start, with start scheduled for 7.