In the Marano Lagoon, the most beautiful excursions to do by bike lead you to discover a territory that goes far beyond the beaches: sometimes it even feels like you’re moving on the Mekong, for one thing.

Between Lignano Sabbiadoro and Grado you can go on splendid bike excursions in the nature of the lagoon and explore a surprising and very rich world.

Lignano, year after year, puts the bicycle. The great importance given to the bicycle fully reflects the green vocation of the Friulian town which is based on the enhancement of its green areas (first of all the immense pine forest with over 1,200,000 trees), the constant development of resources dedicated to zero impact activities and dialogue with the generous surrounding area.

Laguna di Marano, the most beautiful excursions to do by bike

Also for summer 2022 from Lignano you can leave (pedaling, rowing, walking, running, sailing…) to discover the rich naturalistic-cultural heritage of the lower Friuli area, an area loved by writers such as Hemingway and Scerbanenco; crossed by Alpe Adria, an international cycle path; populated by interesting food and wine realitiesand, perfect landing points for a stop, some purchases and to listen live to the exciting stories of life between the sea and the countryside and passionate agriculture.

Naturally, a special mention goes to the water, almost as if it were a fluid extension of the territory: in addition to the Adriatic, the waters that shape the locality are, in fact, those of the Cuttingwith its mouth, to be experienced by pedaling or paddling, and of the Marano lagoon, an incessant laboratory of nature of biodiversitytradition (fishing with his houses not balance).

Lignano Sabbiadoro and surroundings, what to see by bike

The lagoon can be experienced by pedaling next to it; aboard a SUP, canoe or kayak; doing bird watching; following the mouth of the Stella river or tasting a glass of “de paluo” wine (marsh, in Friulian). Arriving by bike to a winery and taking a sip of sea-scented enological sapidity, then returning to Lignano by boat across the lagoon at sunset suggests that the beauty at hand that you have and you don’t know yet deserves more and more research and Attention.

For cyclists of all ages there is a rich program of completely free excursions which have also been created for this summer. You leave with a professional guide, you explore beautiful territories, you discover a world that would otherwise be difficult to approach and, while stocks last, you can also use a bicycle for free – in some cases electric – made available by the Lignano organization Sabbiadoro Management. The routes vary in length and difficulty.

The only thing missing: the climb! But it is a detail that many will seem (wonderfully) negligible. Also for the pleasant technicality of some tracks, with single track, dirt road surface, length to cover… In short, everyone has the type of wheel they prefer.

Where to go by bike in Lignano and in the Marano Lagoon

The free excursions to discover the area (and a heel lift to do fitness with the fat bike) go fall 17 a 70 km. You can pedal practically every day and this year too you will be able to experience the thrill of fording the Tagliamento by climbing aboard the X-River boat pass which shuttles between the Friulian and Venetian shores.



Lignano-Bibione (35 km)

On Monday, “Pedalata dei due fari” (35 km) involves crossing the X-River, touching the Venetian Bibione, before returning to Lignano. The ford of the river by boat is really much appreciated and always gives a pinch of surprise and emotion to those who experience it for the first time. The beautiful itinerary owes its name to two key points such as the Lignano lighthouse from the early 1900s, a symbol of the city, and the lighthouse of Punta Tagliamento in Bibione.

Lignano-Vallevecchia-Caorle”, (km 45 by e-bike)

Always on Monday, “Lignano-Vallevecchia-Caorle”, (km 45 by e-bike), which, still using the boat pass, develops following a cycle path up to Porto Baseleghefrom the port we embark again, we stop at the naturalistic oasis of Vallevecchia, then reaching Caorle through the lagoon section of this area.

Along the Stella River (45 km)

On Tuesday, “Risalita dello stella” (45 km), which follows the course of the Stella river, extraordinary natural area protected that allows you to immerse yourself in the variety of flora and fauna of this part of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Peninsula Bike Tour (17km)

On Wednesday, “Tour of the three waters” (17 km), so defined because it follows the three sides of the peninsula of Lignano, drawn respectively from the lagoon of Marano, from the course of the Tagliamento and from the sea, revealing the peculiarity of the Lignano area closely linked, in fact, to being an area in which three different types of water meet, creating a truly unique landscape. It is the easiest of the tours, it is also suitable for children and takes advantage of the urban cycle network which measures over 30 kilometers.

Marano by bike and boat (40 km)

on Thursday, “Marano by bike and boat” (40 km), which combines pedaling and navigation, reaching the fishing village of Marano by bike (where you can enjoy a plate of pasta with freshly caught fish), after crossing suggestive stretches such as the cycle bridge over the Stella river and the fairy-tale forest of Muzzanato return to Lignano by crossing the lagoon by boat (the only cost of this excursion is the 3.60 euro ticket for navigation).

Lignano-Spilimbergo-Grado by bike (70 km)

Friday, protagonist once again the electric bike with no less than two excursions which, starting from Lignano, arrive respectively at Spilimbergo (60 km) and at Grado (70 km).

Fat bike along the beaches

On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, those who want to try an energizing experience early in the morning can take part in an outing with fat-bikes, with “fat” wheels, starting pedaling at 7.30 on the water’s edge under the guidance of a trainer who knows all the secrets of this fun way of using the bicycle, perfect for keeping fit.

Food and wine tours in the Marano Lagoon

Taking inspiration a little from the commuting that combines bikes and public transport, even in 2022 it is possible to combine the discovery of the charm of the Marano lagoon, the passion for bikes and the food and wine excellence at zero kilometer: you can do it with the “Boat & Bike” tours, starting from Lignano and going back along the lagoon on the special flat keel boat that allows you to explore even the smallest canals and points where the water is shallow.

Once in Marano, by bike you continue towards the suggestive still active fishing valley of Ca’ del Lovo, for a visit, and then, after having breakfast, you pedal in the direction of the suggestive Forest of Arvonchi, then stopping at the famous balance of Bepi, the stilt house loved by Hemingway, where you can eat excellent freshly caught fish.

From there you embark and crossing an area of ​​high naturalistic value such as the Foci dello Stella Reserve we return to Lignano. The excursion is accompanied and the price starts from 60 euros for adults.

Tour of the cellars by bike in Marano (30 km)

Still boat and bike for another interesting example of an excursion of about 30 km, which lasts about 5 hours, with 2 and a half hours in the saddle at a hiking pace, suitable for everyone. In addition to Lignano, as the point of arrival, this time, to then continue by boat, the protagonist is again the Stella: several stops, from Marano Lagunare to Aprilia Marittima, where it will be possible to visit an authentic Friulian organic wine cellar, with the possibility of a tasting.

The bike tour will end at the Porto Vecchio dock of Lignano, where you will embark for Marano Lagunare crossing the soul of the lagoon a slow navigation. For this route there is also a variant that starts in the afternoon, “Pedalare lo Stella al sunset”, to enjoy the beauty of the twilight on such a particular route. The cost starts from 35 euros.

Boat + bike in the Marano Lagoon

Still on the subject of communting, another interesting opportunity is the one offered by the lines of summer public navigation that cross the lagoon (lines for Marano and Grado) and that allow you to transport your bicycle.

Every day, from 9 to 19, X-River is also operational until autumn: the boat connects the banks of the Tagliamento, from Lignano to Bibione and vice versa, creating a virtuous and green system that involves, in fact, an exemplary example of collaboration between different Friuli Venezia Giulia regions and Veneto. Each passage is able to carry 25 people with bikes in tow, away from the busiest roads, entering the suggestive Adriabike route. Included among European cycle routes of Eurovelo 8: it connects Kranjska Gora with Ravenna, crossing the peninsula on which Lignano stands, taking advantage of the excellent city cycle path network and at the same time allowing you to cross the marvelous nature reserve which constitutes the area around the mouth of the river.

