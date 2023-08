Thomas Tuchel still wants a defensive midfielder at FC Bayern, who sees his main task in defense. The German record champions do not have such a type of player in their squad, emphasized the coach in Singapore. According to Tuchel, the ÖFB international Konrad Laimer, who was committed in the summer, as well as Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch are similar in their offensive style of play.

