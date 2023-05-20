Lake Como risks overflowing, but we are throwing away a lot of water

The Olginate dam was opened to prevent Lake Como from overflowing, which would completely flood the city centre. But in this way “we are throwing away a lot of water”, denounces the Adda Consortium.

Lake Como risks overflowing

The rains of recent days in Lombardy and throughout Italy have led the level of Lake Como to rise by almost one meter in a very short time. So much so that, to prevent the water from overflowing and invading the neighboring cities, the bulkheads of the Olginate dam.

In this way the water flows into the Adda river and is, at least for the moment, avoid the risk of a flood. But, with an adequate system, an additional 15 million cubic meters of water reserves could be stored, which could come in handy when the rains end and there will be a need for water again to irrigate the fields.

The complaint of the Adda Consortium

According to the president of the Adda Consortium, Emanuele Mauri, in this way “we are throwing away a lot of water”. “Lake Como – he explains – is a stupendous natural lake, not an artificial basin. It cannot be used as a reservoir to be filled or emptied as needed, otherwise worse disasters will occur than those of the weather, which we cannot control” .

“By law – continued President Mauri – the level of the lake could reach 1.40 meters in height, but above that it would flood Piazza Cavour in Como”.