Home Sports Lake Maggiore and surroundings, the most beautiful places to see, photos
Sports

Lake Maggiore and surroundings, the most beautiful places to see, photos

by admin

Stresa, the Borromean Islands, Lake Orta, excursions in Ossola. But not only.
The area of ​​Lake Maggiore it is one of the most beautiful and little known in Italy, between Piedmont, Lombardy and Switzerland.
In spring and summer it is at its best and offers many opportunities for sports and excursions. Enough move a few kilometers to change environment, climate and landscapes.
Browse the gallery to see the best of the Lake Maggiore area.

Lake Maggiore and surroundings, the most beautiful places to see

With an area of ​​approximately 212 km², Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy after Lake Garda.

The most important cities on Lake Maggiore are Stresa, Verbania and Arona, all of which are very popular tourist cities. Stresa is famous for its natural beauties, such as the Borromean Islands, which are located just in front of the city. The islands are famous for their gardens and historic villas, including the Villa Taranto and the Palazzo Borromeo.
Verbania, on the other hand, is a larger and more lively city, with many tourist and cultural activities. Finally, Arona is a smaller but very suggestive city, with its imposing monument to Saint Carlo Borromeo and its beautiful lakefront.

What to do around Lake Maggiore

The hills surrounding Lake Maggiore also offer many opportunities for hiking or cycling. The area is famous for its scenic walking trails, which offer spectacular views of the lake and surrounding mountains. In addition, there are many picturesque towns and villages in the hills, such as Mergozzo, Orta San Giulio and Cannero Riviera, which are worth a visit.

See also  Sanremo 2023, Blanco and Mahmood guests of the first evening after the victory

But Lake Maggiore is also famous for its Kitchen. The area is renowned for its fish dishes, including trout, pike and whitefish, but also for meat dishes, such as the famous “ossobuco alla Milanese”. Furthermore, the area is famous for its wines, including Barbera, Nebbiolo and Moscato.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

You may also like

F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: today the race, Verstappen...

Messi’s team was disappointed by the French media...

Fillo sank Zlín again by exclusion. He rudely...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Juventus (0-1)

Feyenoord defeated Ajax with Trauner

Lakers VS Mavericks Official Announcement Injury Report: James...

The Spurs this time do not drop but...

Buffalo – Boston 0:7, Complete demolition. Pastrňák also...

Lazio-Roma, Romagnoli stings Mourinho: “There’s no 3rd derby...

Raytheon Technology Co-hosts the 5th China E-sports Industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy