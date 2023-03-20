Stresa, the Borromean Islands, Lake Orta, excursions in Ossola. But not only.

The area of ​​Lake Maggiore it is one of the most beautiful and little known in Italy, between Piedmont, Lombardy and Switzerland.

In spring and summer it is at its best and offers many opportunities for sports and excursions. Enough move a few kilometers to change environment, climate and landscapes.

Lake Maggiore and surroundings, the most beautiful places to see

With an area of ​​approximately 212 km², Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy after Lake Garda.

The most important cities on Lake Maggiore are Stresa, Verbania and Arona, all of which are very popular tourist cities. Stresa is famous for its natural beauties, such as the Borromean Islands, which are located just in front of the city. The islands are famous for their gardens and historic villas, including the Villa Taranto and the Palazzo Borromeo.

Verbania, on the other hand, is a larger and more lively city, with many tourist and cultural activities. Finally, Arona is a smaller but very suggestive city, with its imposing monument to Saint Carlo Borromeo and its beautiful lakefront.

What to do around Lake Maggiore

The hills surrounding Lake Maggiore also offer many opportunities for hiking or cycling. The area is famous for its scenic walking trails, which offer spectacular views of the lake and surrounding mountains. In addition, there are many picturesque towns and villages in the hills, such as Mergozzo, Orta San Giulio and Cannero Riviera, which are worth a visit.

But Lake Maggiore is also famous for its Kitchen. The area is renowned for its fish dishes, including trout, pike and whitefish, but also for meat dishes, such as the famous “ossobuco alla Milanese”. Furthermore, the area is famous for its wines, including Barbera, Nebbiolo and Moscato.

