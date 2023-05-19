Lake Maggiore by bike, the most beautiful itineraries

Il Lake Maggiore by bike it’s a pleasure, with itineraries to follow also following the stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023. In other words, an opportunity to discover a territory increasingly focused on the promotion of two-wheeled sports. Between Varzo, Stresa and the Toce cycle path.

The 14th stage of the Giro arrives in the Ossola Lakes, Mountains and Valleys Tourist District, a corner of Piedmont that is increasingly becoming a regular stop for the sports world linked to the outdoors, especially for two wheels.

In the gallery photos of the most beautiful areas for cycling around Lake Maggiore.

Lake Maggiore by bike, the itineraries

Just at Varzowhere the Giro passes as soon as it reaches Italian territory, the route for mountain bike enthusiasts, called Varzo pastures, on the border with one of the Protected Areas of Ossola, the Veglia-Devero Natural Park. It is a particularly suggestive ring tour, also from a landscape point of view, with a difference in altitude of 1,300 metres, which starts from the medieval center of the town and arrives at theAlpe Quatè e all’Alpe Moieropassing by Rifugio Crosta.

Stresa-Arona loop

For road bike enthusiasts, on the other hand, there is the Stresa – Arona ring, which follows part of the pink route. An itinerary that skirts a large part of the Piedmont side of Lake Maggiore, crossing the towns of Belgirate, Lesa and Meina and allowing you to admire unique monuments and marvels: the Borromean Islands in Stresa and the colossus of San Carlo Borromeo in Arona.

Toce cycle path

The Toce Cycle Path, on the other hand, is a route that crosses the best production areas of the “Typical Flowers of Lake Maggiore”. From Ornavasso to the Fondo Toce Nature Reserve, it is possible to find azaleas, rhododendrons and camellias that color the landscape with different shades and hues.

The Toce Cycle Path is truly unique in its kind, because it offers different route optionsconjugated in four thematic suggestions: among the rivers, among the villages, among the woods, among the flowers.

The first is so called because touches five streams of water: Toce, Bogna, Diverna, Isorno and Melezzo. A ring tour that starts from the “Vigezzina” station in Domodossola and touches the towns of Crevoladossola, Montecrestese, Masera and Trontano.

The second – of the villages – always starts from Domodossola and reaches the fascinating medieval center of Vogognaincluded in the list of the “most beautiful villages in Italy”.

The third route – through the woods – starts right here, reaching Ornavasso, crossing the central stretch of the Toce river valley, between fields and woods. In particular, it is worth noting the tense boscothe last remnant of lowland forest in the whole valley, i.e. a forest that has remained unchanged since the 10th century, when the area of ​​Northern Italy was extensively deforested.

Fourth – some flowers – part of Ornavasso and reaches the cane thicket of Fondotoce and Verbania, which has just been awarded the title of Blue Flag 2023, crossing the production areas of the “Typical Flowers of Lake Maggiore”. It offers the most exciting scenarios when flowering reaches its peak.

