Maybe you never thought about it but a trip to Lake Zurich it’s a beautiful idea; and if you’re wondering what to do in the Swiss city, know that it is the paradise of the I swim in the city (lake, river, canals) but also in the sport and of nightlife.

It has never been a classic summer holiday destination, yet in the Swiss city it is possible swim between river, lake and canals and do beach life with a view of the Alps. And a lot of other things, including an unsuspected cultural and nightlife.

In the last 10 years the Swiss has worked hard to expand the tourist offer and Zurich is one of the spearheads: an ancient and elegant center, the lake of the same name and the Limmat river and the Alps all around.

It is reached from Milan in just 3 and a half hours by train and one hour by plane.

Here are the tips for a holiday or a weekend in Zurich and knowing what to do between swimming in the lake, rivers and nightlife.

Lake Zurich, what to do between swimming, sports and nightlife

Zurich has more than 50 museums, over 100 art galleriesprestigious boutiques of international and Zurich designers, numerous restaurants and trendy clubs especially in the old converted industrial districts, intense nightlifeevents for adults and children.

From various researches Zurich is one of the cities with the best quality of life in the world.



Swimming and beach life at Lake Zurich

A perfect city to enjoy a “soaked” summer made up of diving, sun, aperitifs and outdoor dinners you need to go to the sea. Wrong: During the summer, Zurich turns into an urban water park that offers approx 30 people (“Badis”) along the lake or river as well as approx 20 outdoor pools.

Few cities in the world offer such a vast density of bathing areas, despite the absence of the sea in the Swiss city. In Zurich you can swim in the lake with a spectacular view of the Alps or in the Limmat river, crossing the city with a magnificent view of the center. In summer the water temperature is around 21°C.

As evening falls, various bathing areas along the lake and river are transformed into establishments, called “Badi-Bars” by the Zurich residents, where concerts, readings and film screenings. The Zurich summer “mood” includes, included in the package, cocktails in hand, bare feet immersed in the refreshing waters of the river or lake and a light breeze in your hair.

Lake Zurich, the bathing establishments

Il Frauenbad Stadthausquai during the day it is reserved for women but in the evening it transforms into the popular Barfussbar, a place open to all that hosts live concerts. Anyone who knows German will have already understood (“barfuss” means barefoot): it is forbidden to wear shoes here. The oldest wooden structure in the city was built in 1837 as a small “ladies’ bath”.

Sea resort Enge offers a mixed establishment and an establishment for women only. Guests can enjoy a splendid view that sweeps up to the Alps. The offer also includes a saunalessons of yoga and courses of SUP.

In the evening, this establishment also transforms into a bar with live music, readings or poetry slams.

A gem not to be missed in Zurich is to be able to swim in the river establishments: here, more trained swimmers can let themselves go with the current, for example in the heart of the city, in the 400-metre-long canal of the Oberer Letten bathing establishment, or further on, at the Unterer Letten.

The factory is located a few minutes west on the Werdinsel Au-Höngg, surrounded by trees which provide much welcome shade. Here the public is very diverse: young and old, tourists and businessmen meet. Also, at Urban Surf, you can experience the Surfing at the city center.

What to do in Zurich in the evening: terraces and gardens

To fully enjoy the Zurich summer, a stop at one of the various terraces for the so-called “apéro” is a must.

Il Frau Gerolds Garten And the most famous urban garden in the heart of Zürich-West, a sort of “metropolitan market” with local and organic products, from beer to wine and ending with appetizers.

The Nest instead it is a modern Rooftop-bar on the roof of the Storchen hotel with magnificent view of the river and the picturesque churches of the old town. If you are looking for something “cooler”, Secret Island is a summer pop-up venue inspired by Ibiza and Mykonos, the ideal place to celebrate the summer on the shores of the lake, with musica live (DJs and concerts), a small swimming pool and food trucks. If you are looking for something quieter La Muna is a roof terrace of the La Reserve Eden au Lac hotel with a magnificent view of the city and lake of Zurich.

In the center, located near the Paradeplatz, in the beautiful courtyard internal of a downtown building, the Milchbar is a place of delight where coffee, fresh juices, delicacies and select wines are served.

The Fischers Fritz, on the shores of the lake, is one location much loved by the local population, especially for the unique offer of the so-called “Sushi-Zurich”, made with fresh fish from Lake Zurich.

