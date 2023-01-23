Original title: Lakers 25 points super reversal Blazers: James King 37+11 meets milestone Bryant 31+14

January 23, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. The Lakers started off 18-4, but in the second quarter, the Blazers fought back frantically and scored 45-13, winning by 32 points. This is the record for the largest loss in the second quarter in the history of the Lakers. The record for the largest point difference in a single quarter since the season. The Trail Blazers once led by as much as 25 points. In the third quarter, the Lakers fought back frantically. Lao Zhan scored 16 points in a single quarter, leading the team to a 20-point margin in a single quarter, biting the score. In the fourth quarter, Bryant also stood up and helped the Lakers overtake the score. In the end, the Lakers 121-112 the Blazers, completed a 25-point comeback, ushered in a 2-game winning streak, and gave the Blazers a 3-game losing streak.

Lakers: James 37 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, Bryant 31 points and 14 rebounds, Beverly 4 points, Schroeder 24 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, Westbrook 6 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Trail Blazers: Hart 13 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, Grant 19 points, Lillard 24 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, Simmons 31 points.

James made 14 of 24 shots, scored 37 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. The number of three-pointers made rose to fourth in the history of the Lakers. Bryant shot 12 of 15 and scored 31 points and 14 rebounds.

James' three-pointers made rose to fourth in Lakers history.

Westbrook pass error

Westbrook Beverly gets technical foul for trash talking Lillard

High light lens

James dunks

LeBron James makes a three-pointer

LeBron James makes a three-pointer

LeBron James makes a super-stretch shot

James lob dunk

Lillard makes a three-pointer

game review

The Lakers had a dream start, Bryant hit a three-pointer, Schroeder succeeded in a jumper, James hit a long three-pointer, and then he made a long three-pointer, Bryant made two free throws, and then he also had a three-pointer, and the Lakers made a three-pointer. Wave 18-4, stop the Blazers. Back on the court, Hart hit a three-pointer, Nurkic made an air-cut dunk, James returned a jumper, Grant made an air-cut dunk, Bryant made a dunk, Simmons responded with a three-pointer, Hart made 2 plus 1, and the Lakers timed out . Back from the timeout, Nunn made a layup, Grant hit back with a layup, Lillard followed up with a three-pointer, Nunn made another layup, James also made a jumper, Nunn made two free throws, the first quarter ended, the Lakers led 33-26 . In the second quarter, James hit a hook, Little hit back with a three-pointer, Westbrook succeeded in a jumper, Little made another three-pointer, Simmons hit a three-pointer, and the Blazers went ahead 13-5. Beverly spammed Lillard with a technical foul. James made a layup, Grant hit a three-pointer, and the two sides entered a timeout. After the timeout, Simmons made another three-pointer, Grant made a layup, and the Lakers were beaten. Simmons made another three-pointer, Grant countered with a dunk, and the Lakers timed out. The game continued, Westbrook made a layup, Simmons made an empty layup, and then he made another three-pointer, Eubanks dunked in an empty cut, Lillard made a super long three-pointer, Simmons made another three-pointer, halftime In the end, the Blazers led 71-46.

Back from the intermission, Schroder made a layup, Hart made 2 plus 1, James made an empty layup, Lillard made a super long three-pointer, and the Blazers led by as many as 25 points. Schroder made another layup, Bryant made an air cut layup, and then had a three-pointer. Schroder assisted James with an empty dunk, and the Lakers chased 62-79. The Blazers came back from a timeout, James made a layup, Bryant made 2 plus 1, Beverly counterattacked for a layup, James counterattacked one-stop, Payton Jr. made a layup, Schroeder counterattacked again, Lillard counterattacked with a three-pointer, James also made a layup, and then he blocked a one-stop layup, and the Lakers chased 82-88. Back from the timeout, Simmons hit a three-pointer, Schroeder made two free throws, and the three quarters ended with the Lakers trailing 86-91. In the fourth quarter, Westbrook hit a jumper, Sharp made an air cut layup, Brown made a layup, and then he made another air cut layup, Simmons returned a jumper, and the Lakers suspended. Back on the court, Brown made another three-pointer, Bryant also made a three-pointer, and the Lakers overtook 98-97. Grant made a three-pointer, Beverly made a steal, Hart made a three-pointer, Schroeder returned a three-pointer, Bryant made a throw, James made two free throws, the Lakers led 107-103, and the Blazers timed out. Back from the timeout, Bryant dunked Eubanks, Simmons made a layup, Bryant made a dunk, and the Lakers led 116-109. With 45 seconds left, Brown hit a three-pointer and the Lakers led by 9 points. Since then, the Blazers were unable to recover, and the Lakers completed a 25-point super reversal.

Both sides start:

Trail Blazers starting: Lillard, Simmons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic

Lakers starting: Schroeder, Beverly, Brown, James, Bryant

