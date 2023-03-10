10
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Mo Bamba for at least 4 weeks due to a sprained left ankle.
The center has averaged 4.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in the 7 games he has played since his arrival in Los Angeles.
Bamba joins LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on the yellow and purple injured list.
Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2023
See also Udinese-Lecce: the fans push the bianconeri to the end, but Ajax's birthday is a bit bitter