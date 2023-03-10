Home Sports Lakers, 4 weeks off for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Mo Bamba for at least 4 weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

The center has averaged 4.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in the 7 games he has played since his arrival in Los Angeles.

Bamba joins LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on the yellow and purple injured list.

