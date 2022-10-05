Original title: Lakers 5 news: Westbrook replaced Turner Hield to restart, no longer obsessed with Owen Turtle, but still start after clearing IG

On October 3rd, Beijing time, a lot of news about the Los Angeles Lakers was released. The first news, NBA name Charania reported that the Lakers executives are seriously considering using Russell Westbrook + 2027 to not protect the first round + No protection for first-rounder Buddy Hield and Turner in 2029.

Westbrook was not traded this summer, but he is still very likely to be traded in the next few weeks and months. Lakers president Pelinka, owner Jenny Buss, and basketball consultant Rambis are all seriously considering this deal. trade. Also because of this discussion, the Lakers once postponed Hamm’s press conference. If the deal is not reached, the Lakers will find a new way to integrate Westbrook into the team.

The second news is the details of the trade negotiations. ESPN reporter Tim McMahon reported that the Lakers executives believed that Hield and Turner were not worth two unprotected first-round picks. The Lakers once offered 1 first-round + Westbrook. Turner + Hield was rejected, and then the Lakers used 1 first round + 1 second round + Westbrook to make another offer or was rejected. In the end, the Lakers were considering pulling the Grizzlies into a third party to send two first-round picks to the Pacers. The Pacers He won’t budge on two first-round bites.

The third news, the previous trade rumors were all linked to Kyrie Irving. The Lakers were unwilling to take over the long-term contract in order to sign Irving naked next summer, but now the Lakers management is trying to improve the overall strength of the lineup/return to the championship The ranks have given up on this idea. Irving is no longer in the Lakers’ long-term plan. Even if he becomes a full free agent next summer, the Lakers will not continue to chase him. See also Gong Xiaobin talks about conflict with Chinese Taipei: Fighting is not advocated but part of the game – yqqlm The fourth news, Westbrook learned that the Lakers had seriously considered using two unprotected first-round picks to send him to a bad team like the Pacers. Westbrook was angry and deleted all his IG messages. This is also a silent protest and chilling. The fifth news, even if the Lakers management wanted to trade Westbrook, they still gave him a starting position in the backcourt in the preseason. Text/Yan Xiaobai’s Basketball DreamReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: