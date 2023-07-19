Home » Lakers: Agreement with Anthony Davis before training camp?
Lakers: Agreement with Anthony Davis before training camp?

Lakers: Agreement with Anthony Davis before training camp?

Anthony Davis is expected to renew his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before training camp, according to ESPN.
There were also rumors of a possible transfer on Davis but his permanence at the Lakers seems certain.

Rob Pelinka really wants to have Anthony Davis in the squad for a long time.

