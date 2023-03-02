Home Sports Lakers, anche Anthony Davis out contro i Thunder
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the line-up for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, the yellow-purples will also have to do without Anthony Davis.

The big man had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks in a loss to the Grizzlies last night.

