The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the line-up for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In addition to LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, the yellow-purples will also have to do without Anthony Davis.
The big man had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks in a loss to the Grizzlies last night.
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 1, 2023