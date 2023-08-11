Home » Lakers and Heat favorites in the ‘race’ to Christian Wood
Sean Deveney indicates the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat as the two favorite teams to sign Christian Wood, one of the main Free Agents still without a team.

The former UNLV comes from a season with the Mavs with 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Good level starter numbers, which however have not convinced any franchise to invest in the player, probably due to his difficulties in the defensive half.

The Lakers cannot go beyond a minimum wage agreement (about 2.7 million), while Miami could reach around 4-5 million in some scenarios related to the arrival of Dame Lillard from Portland.

