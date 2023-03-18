Home Sports Lakers, Anthony Davis takes all the blame for the loss to the Mavs
During the night the Lakers lost against the Mavs in a sprint, with some errors by Anthony Davis that paved the way for Irving and his companions.

The yellow-purple big man first fouled Kleber’s three-pointer with 7 seconds left, with the Lakers up +4.

On his next possession, Davis made 1 of 2 free throws to give his opponents the game-winning shot. Triple punctually sent by Kleber despite the closeout attempt by Davis himself.

The ex Kentucky has repeatedly reiterated to the media the difficulty in digesting a defeat accrued in this way.

“I’ve already apologized to my teammates, the responsibility is mine for the latest actions…It’s even harder seeing the defeats of our opponents for the playoffs. It’s frustrating not being able to take advantage of so many opportunities, that’s for sure. But if we think about how the season started, there’s still time to do something special.”

