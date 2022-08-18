Home Sports Lakers assistant coach: I will publicly say Irving may be the best offensive player in history – yqqlm
by admin
2022-08-18 21:17
Live it, August 18. Recently, Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy talked about the Nets star Irving when he was a guest on the “Certified Buckets” podcast.

Handy said: “I would go on record with the view that Irving is probably the most skilled player in history. On offense, he is probably the most skilled player in history.”

Phil Handy was an assistant coach with the Cavaliers for five years and had a good relationship with Irving.

According to previous reports, the Lakers are willing to trade Irving with first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, but the Nets are unwilling.

