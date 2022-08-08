Home Sports Lakers assistant coach: If Irving is 1.98 meters tall, he is another Kobe – yqqlm
2022-08-08 10:42
Original title: Lakers assistant: If Irving is 1.98 meters tall, he is another Kobe

Beijing time on August 8th news, as we all know, it is very difficult to find a star in the NBA that can be compared with Kobe Bryant, but recently Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy said in an interview: “If Irving was 1.98, he’d be another Kobe.”

Phil Handy, who has worked with both Kobe and Irving as a coach, has been one of Irving’s supporters.

The scandal between Irving and the Lakers has never been interrupted this summer, and Phil Handy’s remarks at this time undoubtedly caused a lot of reverie. Of course, as a friend, it is understandable to say some compliments to Irving.

