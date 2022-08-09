Source: Live it
Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you’ll see Kobe Bryant
Live it on August 9. Not long ago, Irving appeared at the Phil Handy training camp to show the young players extraordinary skills.
In a recent interview with basketball magazine “Basketball Forever”, Phil Handy said: “If Irving is 6 feet 6 inches tall, you will see the shadow of Kobe.”
Phil Handy has worked with both Kobe Bryant and Irving, and has seen the talents and skills of each of them up close.
