Home Sports Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you’ll see Kobe’s shadow_selu_1_CBA
Sports

Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you’ll see Kobe’s shadow_selu_1_CBA

by admin
Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you’ll see Kobe’s shadow_selu_1_CBA
2022-08-09 02:00
Source: Live it

Original title: Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you will see the shadow of Kobe Bryant

Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6, you’ll see Kobe Bryant

Live it on August 9. Not long ago, Irving appeared at the Phil Handy training camp to show the young players extraordinary skills.

In a recent interview with basketball magazine “Basketball Forever”, Phil Handy said: “If Irving is 6 feet 6 inches tall, you will see the shadow of Kobe.”

Phil Handy has worked with both Kobe Bryant and Irving, and has seen the talents and skills of each of them up close.

(village)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Lopez 20+10 Mills 23 points, Aduhaden misses the Nets and loses the Magic

You may also like

Tekken 8 is reality, but the remake theory...

Asian Games dividends in advance to enjoy national...

Athletics, Tamberi beats Covid and wins in Hungary...

Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is better and prepares for...

Beijing Guoan is satisfied with the conditions of...

Zarco in pole position Eroico Espargarò: falls, restarts...

The total prize money exceeds 200,000 yuan, and...

Murder in Civitanova, stabbed to death on the...

The 14th Sichuan Games opened in Leshan Wang...

Serena Williams wins after a year, Trevisan out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy