The Los Angeles Lakers have won a play-in duel with the Minnesota Timberwolves that they thought was almost lost and are in the NBA play-off. After being 15 points behind in the second half, the record champions with superstar LeBron James won on Tuesday evening (local time) with 108:102 after extra time.

The victory puts the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday (local time) against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves have another chance at a ticket on Saturday night. Opponents are then either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the second play-in duel, the Atlanta Hawks won 116:105 at the Miami Heat, the defeated team from Florida now meets the winner of the duel Toronto (with Jakob Pöltl) against Chicago Bulls.

Lakers win after overtime

The Lakers already looked like the winner after Dennis Schroeder hit a three-point shot to make it 98-95 with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation time. But 0.1 seconds before the final siren, Mike Conley converted three free throws for extra time.

Previously, the guests had remained six minutes without a basket. In the extra season, the Lakers prevailed, Los Angeles’ best pitcher was James with 30 points, Anthony Davis scored 24 points.

