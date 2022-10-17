Original title: Lakers injury update: Westbrook’s opener may return to Schroder with more serious injury

On October 17th, Beijing time, Lakers coach Darwin Hamm was interviewed after today’s training, revealing the team’s latest injury situation.

When asked about Dennis Schroeder and Russell Westbrook’s injuries, Hamm replied: “Dennis Schroder is currently on a daily watch and will have another assessment this afternoon. We’ll know more at that time. Russell Westbrook is also on a daily watch, and he may be able to play in the opener. Dennis Schroder’s injury is a bit more serious, but it will all wait until this afternoon. official news.”

In addition, Hamm also said that Lonnie Walker is in great shape in training; Troy Brown has made progress in his injury recovery, but will still miss several weeks.

