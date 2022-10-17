Source: NBA Wide Angle
On October 17th, Beijing time, Lakers coach Darwin Hamm was interviewed after today’s training, revealing the team’s latest injury situation.
When asked about Dennis Schroeder and Russell Westbrook’s injuries, Hamm replied: “Dennis Schroder is currently on a daily watch and will have another assessment this afternoon. We’ll know more at that time. Russell Westbrook is also on a daily watch, and he may be able to play in the opener. Dennis Schroder’s injury is a bit more serious, but it will all wait until this afternoon. official news.”
In addition, Hamm also said that Lonnie Walker is in great shape in training; Troy Brown has made progress in his injury recovery, but will still miss several weeks.
(Edit: xixi)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Beijing