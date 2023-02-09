While Kevin Durant has just left Brooklyn for Phoenix, it’s the Lakers’ turn to see one of his big fish go. Russell Westbrook (34), who formed a trio of stars with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, takes the direction of Utah after negotiations overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
The playmaker, who weighed heavily in the finances of Los Angeles ($ 47 million annually) compared to his performance on the ground, was included in a three-way trade with Minnesota and Utah. A move that brings Wolves leader D’Angelo Russell (26) back to the Lakers, while veteran Mike Conley Jr. (35) joins Minnesota (from Utah) where he will find Frenchman Rudy Gobert that he knows well.
Beasley and Vanderbilt join the Lakers
In the deal, the Lakers also get Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, two players from Utah, while leaving their first round of the Draft 2027. The Jazz, on the other hand, will also receive a first round pick among the first four protected in 2027 , and Los Angeles players Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.
Finally, Minnesota, in addition to Mike Conley, will pick up Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah) and receive second-round compensation as part of the deal. According to The Athletic, the Timberwolves will also get additional picks in the second round.