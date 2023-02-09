Home Sports Lakers part ways with Russell Westbrook who joins Utah
Sports

Lakers part ways with Russell Westbrook who joins Utah

by admin
Lakers part ways with Russell Westbrook who joins Utah

While Kevin Durant has just left Brooklyn for Phoenix, it’s the Lakers’ turn to see one of his big fish go. Russell Westbrook (34), who formed a trio of stars with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, takes the direction of Utah after negotiations overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

The playmaker, who weighed heavily in the finances of Los Angeles ($ 47 million annually) compared to his performance on the ground, was included in a three-way trade with Minnesota and Utah. A move that brings Wolves leader D’Angelo Russell (26) back to the Lakers, while veteran Mike Conley Jr. (35) joins Minnesota (from Utah) where he will find Frenchman Rudy Gobert that he knows well.

Beasley and Vanderbilt join the Lakers

In the deal, the Lakers also get Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, two players from Utah, while leaving their first round of the Draft 2027. The Jazz, on the other hand, will also receive a first round pick among the first four protected in 2027 , and Los Angeles players Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Finally, Minnesota, in addition to Mike Conley, will pick up Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah) and receive second-round compensation as part of the deal. According to The Athletic, the Timberwolves will also get additional picks in the second round.

See also  Antetokounmpo: Maybe I'm a weirdo, but I like to play against triple-doubles because my teammates make shots – yqqlm

You may also like

Earthquake Turkey | “I woke up the morning...

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Jadon Sancho goal...

Thursday’s transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster,...

Lakers, heated discussion between coach Ham and Westbrook

“Impossible like Juve to win the Champions Cup”-...

NBA roundup: LeBron James crowned historical scoring leader,...

after The Sandbox is Upland

13.62 million rollover was emptied Football Lottery first...

2026 Olympics, the cost of the bobsleigh track...

Marta Bassino won the gold medal in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy