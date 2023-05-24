Lakers, Pelinka: “LeBron has the right to decide if he wants to play again”

The issue relating to the possibility that LeBron James is considering retiring from basketball after closing his twentieth season with the elimination in the conference finals by the Denver Nuggets continues to hold the spotlight in the NBA.

The GM of the Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Pelinka, spoke about the issue during the press conference at the end of the season: “LeBron has given so much, perhaps more than anyone else, to this game. When this is the case, you get the right to decide if you want to play again. Obviously our hope is that his career will continue ”.