Lakers ready to match offers up to 100 million for Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be one of the most coveted Unrestricted Free Agents in the upcoming offseason.

Reaves surprised everyone in the playoffs, resulting in the Lakers’ third leading scorer with 16.9 points per game, topped off with 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and an excellent 44% from long range.

In all likelihood, the player will sign an agreement higher than the approximately 52 million in 4 years that the yellow-purples (Gilbert Arenas Rule) can offer.

At the same time, however, the Lakers will have the option to match any offer, and, second Jovan Buhawould be willing to go up to 100 million just to keep the 24-year-old Oklahoma product.

“Confirming Reaves is their #1 offseason priority.”

The reporter also names Rockets, Magic and Spurs among the teams that could offer Reaves a contract.