Original title: The Lakers robbed Irving of the opportunity?Two reasons forced the Nets to unblock Irving, but he may have a hard time staying with the Nets

Kyrie Irving said on social media, “I did not come into this world to participate in any religious/political war or to incite racial disharmony/prejudice within the community.”

After going through a series of turmoil, Kyrie Irving seems to be a little more emotional.

Kyrie Irving is a player with a very independent thinking spirit. As a philosopher said, “the more you think, the more trouble.” The most scolded player. Many league legends are quite uncomfortable with Kyrie Irving and always have to teach this junior a lesson.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar angrily denounced Kyrie Irving as a “clown”, directly expressing his dissatisfaction with this junior, which is very similar to the tone of an elder scolding a junior, “Little monkey, you only talked nonsense after eating salt for a few years. , what do you know?”

However, compared to the previous incidents, this “anti-Semitic turmoil” obviously had a greater impact. The reason why Kyrie Irving felt panic and uneasy was because it touched the nerves of the top management and capital. Kyrie Irving made a rare apology, but he still failed to return to the game. What fate awaits him?

It was the Nets who punished Kyrie Irving. The team suspended him for at least 5 games. From the games he was suspended, Kyrie Irving has missed 6 games against the Lakers. game. When will Kyrie Irving be released? Nets owner Cai Chongxin did not give a clear answer.

In a recent interview with the media, Cai Chongxin said about Kyrie Irving, “He has to express his apology to people, and it is very important that people may ignore this, he apologized after being suspended. “

This means that Kyrie Irving’s reflection is not enough.

Earlier media broke the news that the Nets set six conditions for Kyrie Irving to return to the team, and it seems that Kyrie Irving will not be easily returned to the team, although this is not a good thing for the team.

This can also prove one thing, Cai Chongxin has been unable to bear with Kyrie Irving.

The Nets have been heavily influenced by the star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving since they built, and Kyrie Irving in particular has been a headache for the Nets. Kyrie Irving’s slack at times, completely disregarding the team’s bad attitude, once caused the Nets to be very injured.

So much so that the Nets changed their initial thinking.

If Durant and Kyrie Irving can lead the team to the expected performance, the Nets will continue to use them at their core, and as you know, the Nets have been strengthening the team’s roster to compete for the championship. champion. Sadly, the Nets missed out on the team’s best title contender and then fell into chaos.

The sign of Cai Chongxin’s anger may start from the offseason renewal. What has not changed throughout the offseason is that the Nets are unwilling to offer Kyrie Irving a big contract. The Nets are fed up with Kyrie Irving and have to hold on to themselves even at the risk of losing Kevin Durant, no doubt being heartbroken by Kyrie Irving.

So this time punishing Kyrie Irving is not an easy decision.

But are the Nets going to “kill” Kyrie Irving? This is also not true. This approach is not beneficial to the Nets at all. The Nets will never do such things that are harmful to themselves and others.

But for the Nets and Cai Chongxin, it’s not enough to not take the opportunity to give Kyrie Irving some color. Kyrie Irving has to understand something, otherwise, this face will be in vain. The Nets need Kyrie Irving, there is no doubt about that, unless the Nets are going to break down and rebuild, Kyrie Irving will still be back.

Regardless of the Nets’ own reasons, external pressure will also allow the Nets to lift Kyrie Irving.

In terms of the league, Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving have met, “We had a direct and candid conversation, and he’s still the guy I’ve known for 10 years, and I’ve never heard him say that. ‘Anti-Semitic’ wording. But I still think it was the right decision to suspend him. The Nets will negotiate with the league as to when he can return.”

Whether or not Kyrie Irving can return to the court seems to be up to the Nets.

What the Nets have to consider is that some players in the league have expressed support for Kyrie Irving. Jaylen Brown, in his capacity as the vice president of the players’ union, said the players’ union was dissatisfied with the conditions the Nets put forward to Kyrie Irving, believing that the conditions were too harsh. Jaylen Brown also said he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is “anti-Semitic.”

And LeBron James.

The relationship between James and Kyrie Irving is very interesting. Kyrie Irving disagrees with James and the two sides parted ways. He also said some embarrassing words behind his back, but James still seems to appreciate Kyrie Irving. James has praised and affirmed Kyrie Irving, and also expressed support for Kyrie Irving when he was in the quagmire.

“Irving has apologized, he should be able to play.”

This view of James has also been interpreted by the outside world, thinking that James is releasing a trade signal.

The trade rumors between the Lakers and Kyrie Irving have been passed around since the offseason. The key point is that James can subdue Kyrie Irving. The ability of Kyrie Irving is not questioned, but the destructive power of Kyrie Irving to the team cannot but be taken seriously. The Lakers are one of the few teams that can accommodate Kyrie Irving.

Such a judgment is based on the current situation of the Lakers. The Lakers do not have much chips to use to seek changes. Getting a player of Kyrie Irving’s level is tantamount to “robbery”. Kyrie Irving is in a contract year, and the fact that he’s in such trouble this time makes it a perfect time for the Lakers to grab someone.

You ask, didn’t the Nets need Kyrie Irving?

It is an indisputable fact that the Nets need Kyrie Irving. Ben Simmons in the “Big Three” has hardly seen his former style. Kyrie Irving’s role in the team is self-evident. The Nets are more cautious about Kyrie Irving, the bottom line is that he can get some chips to help the team, otherwise this season may be a disappointing result.

The possibility of a Kyrie Irving trade has a lot to do with his influence in the locker room. Nets players are tired of Kyrie Irving’s frequent troubles, and Durant is a little helpless to Kyrie Irving. The Nets have been in a good state recently, which is the outbreak of the team’s overall depression, and will this be broken with Irving’s return?

(Text / Yan Wuqiang)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: