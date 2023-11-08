Lakers, sent to the NBA a video with referee errors on LeBron James

Refereeing controversies also in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly contacting the NBA league office today to report ‘numerous missed foul calls by referees’ in the defeat last night contro i Miami Heat.

The main point contested by the yellow and purple is the refereeing meter used with LeBron James was refereed. The team allegedly sent the league several videos of ‘clear illegal contact by Heat defenders on James,’ all of which went unnoticed by the officials.

According to data from Second Spectrum, the four-time league MVP has been fouled on just 6 percent of his shots this season, the eighth-lowest rate among the 34 players with at least 70 attempted shots this season.

LeBron post-game reported the problem to the media present.

“What they tell me doesn’t correspond to what actually happened on the pitch. When I attempted the dunk against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed me. I asked for explanations: one of the referees said that Thomas was in the correct position with his hands raised. The other two referees, however, said their view was blocked and they didn’t see him.”

Here is the contact The Chosen One is talking about:

The Lakers should send a damn tape to the NBA with all of LeBron’s uncalled fouls Just like Phil Jackson did in the past pic.twitter.com/itjhheD0Ss — Lakers On 𝕏 (@LakersOnX) November 7, 2023

Coach Ham received his first technical foul of the season for challenging the apparent missed whistle on James.

“I saw Bron shoot four free throws tonight,” Ham commented after the game, “the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he got slapped on the arm, which I could clearly see, missing field goals genre…LeBron is not a flopper, he attacks the basket every time, releasing his power.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” concludes an exasperated James. “I go to them with all due respect and explain what really happened in various actions, but now I go to the line three or four times a game. Sometimes I don’t go at all, which is quite strange.”

“I can just keep penetrating, putting pressure on the rim and seeing if anything changes. But tonight there were certainly many wrong whistles that didn’t favor us.”

