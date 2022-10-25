Share All sharing options for: Lakers still open to trade for Westbrook, Rozier and Richardson

On October 25, Beijing time, a report from Shams, a well-informed source, revealed that the Lakers are still open to trading Russell Westbrook.

Ideally, the Lakers still hope Westbrook can find his place in Darwin Hamm’s system, sources said. However, it is reported that the Lakers are open to trading Westbrook if they can improve the team’s strength. In fact, every team in the league wants one or two first-round picks in trade negotiations with the Lakers, which also leads to bargaining between the two sides.

As the season progresses, more trade proposals for Westbrook will emerge as teams drop out of playoff contention and focus on next year’s draft, trying to get Vinbanyama or Scooter – Henderson.

Sources pointed out that the Lakers still want to defend the backcourt. According to tips received by Shams, the Lakers are interested in Hornets’ Terry Rozier. In the offseason, the Lakers were interested in Rozier, and the two teams discussed a three-way or four-way trade this summer.

Rozier recently sprained his ankle. In the first two games of this season, Rozier averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 40% from three-point range.

On the other hand, the Lakers are also interested in Spurs guard Josh Richardson. According to Shams, the Lakers and the Spurs have discussed a preliminary trade for Richardson in recent weeks.

In the first 3 games of this season, Richardson averaged 12.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 47.1% from three-point range.

The Lakers lost all three of their first three games to start the season, and their performance was unsatisfactory. (jim)





