Golden State returns but cracks in money time

The strength of the defending champion is to never let go. The Warriors came back in the game at halftime (55-54) thanks to a big second quarter, but they never went ahead. The Lakers took off after returning from the locker room before being joined at 91-91 with only 5 minutes left to play. Anthony Davis chose this moment to give a boost and avoid a complicated end to the match for his team.