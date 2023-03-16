John Buva and Michael Scotto recently they discussed of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans for the different players who will become free agents after the season.

The most important, at least from an economic point of view, will be D’Angelo Russell, with both parties eager to reach an agreement.

The Lakers would also like to confirm Austin Reaves, but will have to deal with various teams interested in the former Oklahoma. Reporters hypothesize multi-year offers around the value of the Mid-level exception. Similar speech, but with fewer teams at the window, for Rui Hachimura.

Finally Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, who have a Team Option of 16.5 and 10.3 million dollars respectively.

Rob Pelinka, No. 1 of the Lakers’ Front Office, had long been on the trail of the guard from Florida State, so his confirmation seems quite safe.

Evaluations in progress on Bamba, currently in the pits with an ankle problem.