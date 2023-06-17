Lakers, the point guard issue is among the priorities of the summer

According to various more or less recent rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are determined to confirm both Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, a scenario that would deny him the salary space to go hunting for a big name in Free Agency.

With the new agreements of the former Wizards wing and the guard from Oklahoma, the only real ‘hole’ on the roster would remain in the point guard position.

Secondo The Athletic the yellow-purples would not consider they have the necessary assets for players of the caliber of Trae Young and Dame Lillard, and for this reason they would be determined to bet on at least two of the trio made up of Chris Paul, D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder.

After his arrival from Minnesota Russell played alternating current, without fully convincing coach Ham and the Front Office.

On the one hand, the Lakers fear paying the former Ohio State much more than his real value, but on the other, they would rightly like to avoid losing him without receiving anything in return.

For this reason, the team would be thinking of offering Russell a contract of around 20 million, but for a maximum of two seasons.

Schroder’s situation is different, so barring unforeseen offers, part of the Mid Level Exception should suffice.