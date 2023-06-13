Lakers, Vanderbilt speaks: We have to improve on this year’s result, which is aiming for the title

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is participating these days in ‘One Court’, the program created by the players union (NBPA) as a platform for athletes to network and learn from founders and executives of global luxury brands.

His statements to Luca Guazzoni of ANSA.

“Denver deserved, he played all season in an extraordinary way.

Lakers? Our goal must be to improve on this year’s result, which is aiming for the title.

Have you talked to LeBron about his possible retirement?

He didn’t tell me anything about his future, I’m just grateful that I trained and played alongside one of the strongest, perhaps the strongest of all.

Are you worried that foreign players are getting stronger than American ones?

European players have always been strong, with scary fundamentals. Jokic, Giannis, Embiid are more right for the way the game is evolving.

Paolo Banchero?

He’s the most interesting rookie. I’ve seen very few players that physically imposing do the things he can do.

Just 24 years old, Vanderbilt already has 5 seasons in the league under his belt. Since joining the Lakers, the former Kentucky has averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.