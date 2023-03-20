Original title: Lakers VS Lone Ranger Official Announcement Injury Report: James Doncic is absent from the game with a high probability of thick eyebrows

On March 17th, Beijing time, the Lakers official announced the injury report for their home game against the Mavericks tomorrow. Brother Nongmei will play due to a pressure injury on his right foot. James and Bamba will be absent due to injuries. Played, while Doncic was absent for the Lone Ranger.

The Lakers injury report is as follows:

Brother Nongmei: There is a high probability of playing with a pressure injury on his right foot

James: Right foot injury will not play

Bamba: High left ankle sprain will not play

Pippen Jr. and Swider: Decentralized Development League will not play

After Brother Nongmei led the Lakers to defeat the Pelicans and win the card game, he was absent from the second round of the last back-to-back game, which caused the Lakers to lose to the Rockets at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Lakers missed the best chance to improve their record and ranking. They currently only have 34 wins and 36 losses, and continue to rank 10th in the West, leading the Jazz and Pelicans behind them by only half a game advantage.

The Lakers will face off against the Lone Ranger tomorrow. The two sides have faced each other in the past three seasons, and the Lakers are at a disadvantage with 1 win and 2 losses. At present, the Lakers are 1 game behind the Mavericks, so such a duel will be a key card battle. James and Bamba will continue to be absent due to injuries.

The Lone Ranger official also released the injury report as follows:

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Irving (right foot soreness), McGee (right ankle sprain), Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are questionable.

Doncic (left thigh strain) missed the game.

