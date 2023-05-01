Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV channel

Winners of four of the past six NBA titles will meet when the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors pair up in a Western Conference semifinal.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be Tuesday in Oakland, California.

Steph Curry and the defending champion Warriors have won three of the past six and four of the past eight NBA titles.

LeBron James led the Lakers to the title in 2020, the franchise’s 17th championship, to go with the NBA titles he won with other teams (Miami in 2012, 2013; Cleveland in 2016).

The Lakers own a 6-1 edge over the Warriors in playoff matchups, most recently when Los Angeles advanced in five games in the 1991 Western Conference semifinals.

Here’s a look at the series from a betting perspective and an expert’s pick, with odds at FOX Bet:

Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT (series opener)

Point spread: Warriors -5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Lakers cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Lakers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 227.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Warriors -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Lakers +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre offered his thoughts on the series. McIntyre said you can toss out the four regular-season meetings and try not to focus too much on the first round for both teams,

“The Warriors want to shoot 3s,” McIntyre said. “I do wonder if the Warriors will need to play Kevon Looney and Draymond Green together a lot, because if they go small with Draymond at center on Anthony Davis, Andrew Wiggins might struggle with LeBron and the Lakers will dominate the glass.

“As much as I like Austin Reaves, it’s one thing to chase around [Memphis’] Desmond Bane; it’s another to try and follow Stephen Curry. I’m not sure Jarred Vanderbilt is a great fit on Curry, and there isn’t anyone on the bench – Dennis Schröder? – capable of that assignment.”

McIntyre said he “won’t hate it” if bettors are inclined to back Los Angeles in the series opener.

“The Lakers will have two extra days of rest, and the Warriors are coming off an exhausting seven-game series,” McIntyre said. “A Warriors’ letdown wouldn’t surprise me.

“But it’s difficult to pick against the Warriors in the series. And with only one day in between every game in the series — albeit intrastate travel — you’ve got to wonder how LeBron will hold up if he has to shoulder a heavy offensive load.”

With the spotlight focused on Curry and James, McIntyre likes a matchup in favor of Golden State.

“If you’re looking for a buy low player to target in the prop market, Jordan Poole has to be the guy,” McIntyre said of the Warriors’ shooting guard. “He was dreadful against the Kings, shooting 33% from the field and just 25% from deep.

“He’ll be targeted by LeBron when he’s on the floor, but Poole is electric offensively and should be able to have his way with D’Angelo Russell.”

PICK: Jordan Poole Over 12.5 points scored in Game 1 (-105 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Here is the schedule for the series (all times ET):

Game 1: Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m. Tuesday, TNT

Game 2: Lakers at Warriors, 9 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

Game 3: Warriors at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Game 4: Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. May 8, TNT

Game 5: Lakers at Warriors, TBD May 10, TNT *

Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, TBD May 12, ESPN *

Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, TBD May 14, TV TBD *

* = if necessary

Regular-season results

Oct. 18: Warriors 123, Lakers 109

Feb. 11: Lakers 109, Warriors 103

Feb. 23: Lakers 124, Warriors 111

March 5: Lakers 113, Warriors 105

