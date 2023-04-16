Lakers win in playoff opener in Memphis

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first round of the playoffs in the National Basketball Association (NBA). In Memphis, the record champions beat the Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday and took a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series.

The best pitcher for the Lakers was unexpectedly not one of the stars, but rather the Japanese Rui Hachimura with 29 points. Austin Reaves also impressed with 23 points.

The Grizzlies also have their best player, Ja Morant, to worry about. He fell on his wrist in the final quarter and wasn’t used again after that. Morant finished the game with 18 points, the best pitcher for the Grizzlies was Jaren Jackson Jr. with 31 points.

