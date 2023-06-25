LaLiga International Promises | Espanyol knocks Madrid down and is already in the final

25/06/2023

Alevín A from Espanyol beat Madrid on penalties, after the initial 1-1 draw, to become the first finalist of the championship

The ‘perico’ team, which is completing a great International Tournament of LaLiga Promises, will face Atlético de Madrid, current champion, in the final

In an exciting semifinal between Espanyol and Real Madrid, the ‘perico’ team has taken the first ticket to the grand final of LaLiga Promises Internacional on penalties, after the initial tie at one. Thiago was key in the shootout, stopping the madridistas’ third shot. Nil, his partner, has marked hers to unleash the madness among the boys, who have celebrated it in style.

In the second semifinal, it was Atlético de Madrid, the current champion, who managed to leave Betis behind with a solitary goal from Diego López, top scorer in the competition. The ‘mattress’ striker already has five key targets to try to come out champions again.

A category semifinal

In Espanyol – Madrid, Daehaan Lee was in charge of opening the scoring after stealing a ball in three quarters of the white field, that allowed him to go only to the goalkeeper and define from below. The first minutes were blue and white, but then things changed.

Real Madrid managed to become strong in midfield and enjoy better chances. Despite this, the equalizing goal came from a rebound from a free-kick off the post. Mikel, the forward of the ‘factory’, picked up a loose ball to push it to goal.

In the second half the team from the capital had better chances, but Espanyol held on to keep the score 1-1, a situation that already occurred in the group stage, for this time, take the game to penalties.

There, they showed again that they are a strong team from the point. They beat Valencia in the quarterfinals and did it again in the semifinals as well to continue dreaming of taking the tournament to Barcelona.

Just finalist the ‘perico’ outfit, which he is completing a championship at the height of the season they have had.

