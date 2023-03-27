Home Sports Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens
Sports

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens

by admin
Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the primary focuses of the 2023 offseason. After playing the most recent season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with negotiations on an extension having stalled, Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

That allowed other teams to negotiate with the quarterback, with Baltimore retaining a right to match the offer or receive two first-round picks were he to depart.

On Monday morning, Jackson sent a series of tweets, beginning with ‘A letter to my fans,’ presenting the course of recent events from his vantage point, and saying he had requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2.

Later Monday morning, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke about Jackson at the league’s owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, doesn’t have an agent. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s premier players. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

This is a developing story

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Marco Mengoni, the choral record Materia (Skin) model of diversity: "In my DNA a myriad of genies"

You may also like

Fear of revenge on the family. The Russian...

who is Conte’s deputy, why did he stay...

FIFA pays Europe’s clubs more money for World...

Greenwood’s return with Manchester United, closer

The lion cubs broke through the goal misfortune...

Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien...

U21 team continues winning streak against Moldova

2026 and 2030 men’s World Cups: Payments for...

2022-2023

Gabriel Jesus worth more than goals to Arsenal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy