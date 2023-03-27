Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the primary focuses of the 2023 offseason. After playing the most recent season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with negotiations on an extension having stalled, Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

That allowed other teams to negotiate with the quarterback, with Baltimore retaining a right to match the offer or receive two first-round picks were he to depart.

On Monday morning, Jackson sent a series of tweets, beginning with ‘A letter to my fans,’ presenting the course of recent events from his vantage point, and saying he had requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2.

Later Monday morning, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke about Jackson at the league’s owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, doesn’t have an agent. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s premier players. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

This is a developing story