Lamar Jackson’s next team odds, including Colts, Patriots, Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Can OBJ help convince star quarterback Lamar Jackson to rescind his trade request and suit up again for the Ravens?

And how will the Philadelphia Eagles signing QB Jalen Hurts to the largest contract extension in NFL history (five years, $255 million) affect bringing the two sides together in Baltimore?

The Ravens and Jackson are currently engaged in a stare down over the 2019 NFL MVP’s contract status.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he will make $32.4 this season if he signs the contract tender. The Ravens and Jackson – who is acting as his own agent – have until July 17 to work out a long-term agreement. Jackson reportedly is seeking a contract in the $230 million range the Cleveland Browns are paying Deshaun Watson for five seasons.

So where will Jackson play this season? Let’s break it down from a betting perspective with the latest hypothetical odds if Jackson moves on from FOX Bet.

ODDS ON LAMAR JACKSON’S NEXT TEAM

Colts: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Patriots: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Falcons: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Commanders: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Titans: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Buccaneers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dolphins: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

49ers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Panthers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Packers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Texans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*hypothetical odds as of 4/17/2023

Odell Beckham Jr addresses the Lamar Jackson situation sports/1600/900/play-654f49c45000c28–0414_CCS_OBJ_1681481456282.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-654f49c45000c28–0414_CCS_OBJ_1681481456282.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-654f49c45000c28–0414_CCS_OBJ_1681481456282.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Odell Beckham Jr. said he received no assurances either from the team or Lamar Jackson that the QB would be returning to the team.

Jackson played the 2022 season after the Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson’s contract, and he missed the final five games with a knee injury. He is slated to become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Teams can offer Jackson a contract, but Baltimore has the right to match or receive two first-round picks as compensation if Jackson leaves.

“Adding OBJ fills a massive need for the Ravens if he can return to form,” FOX Bet Trading Operations Associate Matthew Griffe said. “However, I’m not of the opinion that this moves the needle for determining Lamar Jackson’s future and would stick with our previously quoted odds for Jackson’s next team.”

Does that mean Jackson could end up with the Colts (+275 on FOX Bet, shortest odds), who released veteran Matt Ryan last month?

“We still believe there is a good chance that Lamar returns to the Ravens, but if Colts GM Chris Ballard can pull this move off, they would immediately challenge the Jaguars as AFC South favorites,” Griffe added.

The next-shortest odds belong to the Patriots (+375) — a team that could use a boost at quarterback after finishing the 2022 season with an 8-9 record. New England’s starter Mac Jones showed promise during his rookie year, passing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. But in his sophomore season, his production declined, and he threw for only 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

And speaking of birds, they are known to fly south in the winter. Does this mean Jackson is headed to Georgia later this year to suit up as a Falcon? According to the odds, Atlanta is certainly in the mix.

The Dirty Birds have the third-best odds to land Jackson at +800. However, after moving on from Marcus Mariota (now backing up Hurts with the Eagles), the team’s third-round draft pick QB Desmond Ridder saw action in a promising stretch of games where he passed for 708 yards and notched a 63.5% completion rate. Additionally, Atlanta added Taylor Heinicke as a backup. To make room for Jackson, Atlanta would indeed need to do the quarterback shuffle.

The Commanders, Titans, Dolphins and Buccaneers are also in the conversation but with longer odds. It makes sense, as the Commanders, Titans and Buccaneers all have quarterback questions of their own. Washington already released Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill is still the Titans QB but hasn’t been able to get Tennessee over the hump, and the Buccaneers, of course, have to replace Tom Brady.

Even further south are the Dolphins, whose odds of having Jackson as their starter sits at +1300. After suffering multiple concussions last season, Tua Tagovailoa’s health is a major concern. Jackson has expressed his desire to return to the area where he grew up, but Miami just picked up Tua’s option. But if a player of Jackson’s ability is available, does that change the Fins’ long-term plans?

Where will Jackson end up playing in 2023? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest on one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason.

