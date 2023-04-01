LaMarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement from playing basketball.

The big man had already retired for heart reasons and then returned to the field.

Aldridge played for Portland, Spurs and Nets in his career averaging 1,076 games and averaging 19.1 points.

In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) March 31, 2023