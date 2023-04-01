Home Sports LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement
Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement

by admin
LaMarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement from playing basketball.
The big man had already retired for heart reasons and then returned to the field.
Aldridge played for Portland, Spurs and Nets in his career averaging 1,076 games and averaging 19.1 points.

