Max Verstappen’s joke on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which returns to the score assigned to the track engineer on F1 Manager 2022.

Max Verstappen is a huge gaming enthusiast and, even one step away from the most demanding sessions, indulges in a game of FIFA – without this obviously having the slightest impact on his performance on the track. Already in the final radio team of Zandvoort he had pointed out that his track engineer had too low a rating in F1 Manager 2022, the first managerial dedicated to Formula 1 since the new millennium. Now, in an interview before free practice in Monza, he has returned to joke on the subject, explaining that he wants to talk about it directly with the game’s developers.

Verstappen… o Horner? —

Talking with Roland Vording of Motorsport, Verstappen acknowledged that he started playing F1 Manager 2022 as well, and revealed in the shoes of who started a new championship. “I play with myself, so I’m actually Christian Horner,” revealed the Dutchman, stating that, in fact, the title puts users at the head of a team as team principal and not as a driver. “Only the evaluation of Gianpiero Lambiase is insanely low. Probably someone was drunk when he decided on his rating. I’ll talk to whoever is responsible, ”he joked.

The case” –

For those who missed the episode, at the end of the race in Holland, Verstappen had joked in the final radio team with his “GP” track engineer, explaining that, according to him, Lambiase’s evaluation should have received an upgrade of two points compared to the current rating on F1 Manager 2022. “I think your rating has gone up, GP, by +2”, the world champion said with a laugh. “I think you’re getting close to 90 now!” The news had also been shared on social networks by Frontier Developments, an English studio that deals with the Formula 1 Football Manager amused by the reference (and obviously by the free advertising). Considering that Max doesn’t let go, he who knows that the two sides don’t really have to sit down at a table to talk about it …