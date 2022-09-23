The house of the Bull has released new images of its supercar dedicated to off-road, now close to its debut

Alessandro Pinto





@

Alepinto8

After a couple of teaser videos published in recent days, new images arrive that fuel the wait for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. Excluding the camouflage livery, in the video and in the photos disclosed it appears ready and close to debut, even if no indiscretion on the preview filters out from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Unlikely, if not to be ruled out a priori, an appearance at the Paris motor show that will open its doors in mid-October, given that Lamborghini is not currently among the participating brands and has long chosen different frames from the car shows to present the its supercars.

features — At first glance, there are no substantial differences compared to the concept shown in 2019, even if for a final judgment it is necessary to wait for the final images. However, many of the elements that caught the concept’s attention are confirmed. With the light bar applied to the roof bars gone, the additional LED headlamps that separate the logo in the center of the front hood, the added air intake above the engine compartment and the eye-catching wheel arches that house 20-inch wheels with flat tires remained. high shoulder.

engine and trim — Mouths also sewn on the technical data of the Huracán Sterrato, such as the greater ground clearance compared to the standard version. The circulating rumors indicate the confirmation of the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine on the Huracan Sto capable of delivering 640 hp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is not clear whether it will be produced in a limited edition, while the electrification for the heir of the Huracán, expected next year, is almost certain. See also Ilaria Mauro retires from football, the touching greeting on social media: "Thank you for teaching me to rejoice and fall"