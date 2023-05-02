Lamine Yamal wastes security with his ‘outfit’, minutes before the game

The striker has been one of the most stylish along with center back Kounde

The 15-year-old pearl who has already summoned with Xavi

He Barça will face Osasuna this afternoon, the LaLiga duel will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium. Minutes before the game, the players have appeared with their ‘looks’ for the occasion, and some have not wanted to miss the opportunity to show off in style before their rivals.

It is just before the arrival to the field when we know the outfit of each player, and it is that the choice of clothing also reflects the attitude before this match against Osasuna. The footballers have paraded to get on the bus, some with more groundbreaking styles than others, Kounde has us accustomed to keeping all eyes on us but little Lamine Yamal has also joined the fashion bandwagon.

The name of Lamine Yamal has been on everyone’s lips for months, it has not taken long for it to go viral on the networks thanks to his goals and, despite being only 15 years old, he has become the pearl of the club. In the duel against Atlético del Madrid, Xavi took the next step and summoned the youth forward A.

His game does not go unnoticed, and with his arrival to the field, his outfit either. Lamal has opted for a total look black pajamas. choice of shirt and shorts with brand print to face Osasuna. Smiling and confident, he goes to the field to give it his all against Osasuna, in the game that will be held at the home of the culés.

After School Special pic.twitter.com/2N1fCcvnkU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 2, 2023

disappear together with Kounde, the club of the most stylish blaugrana, the center right, has already shown his love for fashion on other occasions and is that number 23 is an ambassador for the urban clothing brand Homies from Paris. Something that has also been noticed in his choice of frilly shirt and defiant black glasses to head onto the pitch.