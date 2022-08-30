Home Sports Lampard says Gordon will not strike and reject Chelsea offer in disguise | Goal.com China
Sports

Lampard says Gordon will not strike and reject Chelsea offer in disguise | Goal.com China

by admin
Lampard says Gordon will not strike and reject Chelsea offer in disguise | Goal.com China

Everton boss Frank Lampard believes Gordon will not force the club to release people through a strike.

Gordon, the England U21 international has recently become Chelsea’s number one signing target. Sources say the Blues plan to bring him to Stamford Bridge for £45m. However, Everton, led by Lampard, do not want this transfer to become a reality.

Asked if Gordon would strike and force the club to release him, Lampard said: “Gordon won’t, shouldn’t, can’t do that. If he does and misses the game, he Will see the other side of me. There’s no doubt about that, and I think he understands that. I don’t want that to happen, I know it’s not what he’s going to act like. I know, it’s not going to be him Performance.”

“At the same time, I’d say he’s not a robot either, and the attention is hard to deal with. I know it all well, and I’m also a young player who used to be ambitious. That’s where Gordon excels. Hard work, he wants to Get better. He wants to do it, score goals, play for the team. So, no one thinks Gordon is going to do that.”

So far, Gordon has made 64 appearances for Everton since leaving the academy. This season, Gordon has been playing a center role because of Lewin’s injury.

Getty
Anthony Gordon Everton Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty
Anthony Gordon Everton Chelsea 2022-23Getty

It is foreseeable that Everton will continue to refuse to sell Gordon and will continue to play Gordon. The Toffees have yet to win their first Premier League win this season, and Tuesday’s trip to Leeds United will be their next chance.

See also  Premier, results: sensational Leeds-Chelsea 3-0, West Ham-Brighton 0-2

Editor’s Picks

Stay or go? 🔵

Will Gordon see out the transfer window at Everton?

You may also like

Us Open, Sinner beats Altmaier in the fifth...

Badminton World Championships: Chen Yufei won the women’s...

The return of coach Mattioli Ambrovit Garlasco to...

Badminton World Championships: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan win women’s...

Cremonese, Alvini: “We played an honest game, creating...

Nespoli, another absolute Italian title And this time...

Who is the 16-year-old who Chelsea spent 16...

The great night of Dybala, two goals at...

Colli Rovescalesi decided to sprint Buratti is still...

Against Atalanta grenade without Singo, Zima returns to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy