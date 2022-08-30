Everton boss Frank Lampard believes Gordon will not force the club to release people through a strike.

Gordon, the England U21 international has recently become Chelsea’s number one signing target. Sources say the Blues plan to bring him to Stamford Bridge for £45m. However, Everton, led by Lampard, do not want this transfer to become a reality.

Asked if Gordon would strike and force the club to release him, Lampard said: “Gordon won’t, shouldn’t, can’t do that. If he does and misses the game, he Will see the other side of me. There’s no doubt about that, and I think he understands that. I don’t want that to happen, I know it’s not what he’s going to act like. I know, it’s not going to be him Performance.”

“At the same time, I’d say he’s not a robot either, and the attention is hard to deal with. I know it all well, and I’m also a young player who used to be ambitious. That’s where Gordon excels. Hard work, he wants to Get better. He wants to do it, score goals, play for the team. So, no one thinks Gordon is going to do that.”

So far, Gordon has made 64 appearances for Everton since leaving the academy. This season, Gordon has been playing a center role because of Lewin’s injury.

It is foreseeable that Everton will continue to refuse to sell Gordon and will continue to play Gordon. The Toffees have yet to win their first Premier League win this season, and Tuesday’s trip to Leeds United will be their next chance.