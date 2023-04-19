Lampard sets a negative record – sport.ORF.at

Frank Lampard has set a negative record at Chelsea. The 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals was the fourth loss in a row for the “Blues”. Lampard became the first coach in the club’s 118-year history to lose their first four games.

The 44-year-old took over as Chelsea coach almost two weeks ago after Graham Potter’s departure, but was unable to stop the negative trend. Under Lampard, the Londoners lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Chelsea lost 2-0 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

The second leg against Real Madrid was the 18th game of the season without a Chelsea goal. The “Blues” last experienced such a negative series in the 1980/81 season. Chelsea last suffered four defeats in a row 30 years ago in November 1993. No Chelsea coach has had a worse start than Lampard.