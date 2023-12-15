Home » Lamparter celebrates home win in Ramsau
Johannes Lamparter celebrated a home victory at the start of the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau. The Austrian, who is currently second in the World Cup, took the lead in the mass start competition after fourth place in the 10 km cross-country skiing in the decisive jumping and relegated the Norwegian World Cup leader Jarl Magnus Riiber to second place.

The brothers Stefan Rettenegger and Thomas Rettenegger took fourth and fifth place behind the German Manuel Faißt.

Nordic combination in Ramsau

Mass start men (10 km cross-country skiing and one jump): 1.

Johannes Lamparter

AUT 139.2 4* 2. Jarl Magnus Riiber NOR 135.4 9 3. Manuel Faißt GER 131.3 5 4.

Stefan Rettenegger

AUT

126,8

7

5.

Thomas Rettenegger

AUT 125.2 27 . Ilka Herola FIN 125.2 10 7. Julian Schmid GER 124.0 11 8. Johannes Rydzek GER 123.7 6 9. Jörgen Graabak NOR 121.2 2 10. Terence Weber GER 119.7 12 14.

Martin Fritz

AUT

110,3

26

15.

Franz Josef Rehrl

AUT

110,0

22

16.

Lukas Greiderer

AUT 104.8 15. Vinzenz Geiger GER 104.8 3 29. Jens Luraas Oftebro NOR 87.5 1 35.

Paul Walcher

AUT

80,4

33

45.

Marc Louis Rainer

AUT

48,1

32

46.

Kilian Gütl

AUT

47,7

37

49.

Jonas Fischbacher

AUT

34,1

42

* Placement in cross-country skiing

