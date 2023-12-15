Lamparter celebrates home win in Ramsau

Johannes Lamparter celebrated a home victory at the start of the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau. The Austrian, who is currently second in the World Cup, took the lead in the mass start competition after fourth place in the 10 km cross-country skiing in the decisive jumping and relegated the Norwegian World Cup leader Jarl Magnus Riiber to second place.
The brothers Stefan Rettenegger and Thomas Rettenegger took fourth and fifth place behind the German Manuel Faißt.
Nordic combination in Ramsau
Mass start men (10 km cross-country skiing and one jump): 1.
Johannes Lamparter
AUT 139.2 4* 2. Jarl Magnus Riiber NOR 135.4 9 3. Manuel Faißt GER 131.3 5 4.
Stefan Rettenegger
AUT
126,8
7
5.
Thomas Rettenegger
AUT 125.2 27 . Ilka Herola FIN 125.2 10 7. Julian Schmid GER 124.0 11 8. Johannes Rydzek GER 123.7 6 9. Jörgen Graabak NOR 121.2 2 10. Terence Weber GER 119.7 12 14.
Martin Fritz
AUT
110,3
26
15.
Franz Josef Rehrl
AUT
110,0
22
16.
Lukas Greiderer
AUT 104.8 15. Vinzenz Geiger GER 104.8 3 29. Jens Luraas Oftebro NOR 87.5 1 35.
Paul Walcher
AUT
80,4
33
45.
Marc Louis Rainer
AUT
48,1
32
46.
Kilian Gütl
AUT
47,7
37
49.
Jonas Fischbacher
AUT
34,1
42
* Placement in cross-country skiing