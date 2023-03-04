The Planica duel of the Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber with the rest of the combined elite goes on Saturday (10.00 a.m. or 3.00 p.m., live on ORF1) in the individual from the large hill with the 10 km cross-country skiing in its last World Cup stage. With a victory in his fourth competition in these title fights, Riiber could be the “King of Planica” on Sunday, and defending champion Johannes Lamparter wants to prevent that. However, the Tyrolean, who placed third twice in these title fights, sees the Norwegian as the clear favourite.

