World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter had to be satisfied with sixth place in the second Nordic Combined competition in Oslo, but still scored important points in the fight for the big crystal globe. The Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber was again unbeatable on Sunday. The winner of the day before, who became four times world champion in Planica, celebrated his 55th World Cup victory after 22:45.7 minutes ahead of the two Germans Vinzenz Geiger (+1:32.7) and Julian Schmid (+1:37.5).

