The ducal Limiroli scores a brace and propitiates the penalty that Pelli kicks on the post After the interval the Pontevecchio overtakes and in the end the poker falls on the counterattack

VIGEVANO

A double from Limiroli to the City of Vigevano is not enough. Yesterday the ducal team, after a good first half, collapsed in the second half, losing 4-2 at Antona against Pontevecchio. A game full of goals in which the score and the fate of the match have been overturned several times.

In the home of the City of Vigevano we start with a novelty: the 2003 class defender Alessandro Baldazzi, owned by the Milan Club, picked up and taken to the bench this week from Castanese where he had started the season.

First half crackling

Pontevecchio starts better: on the 4th minute Brunetti’s great shot from thirty meters hits the post, then on the 6th minute the guests pass: Calandrino invents a great assist for Rossi who, alone in front of the goalkeeper, is cold and scores with a precise low shot that leaves no way out for Gesmundo.

The City of Vigevano tries to shake up in the 9 ‘with a free-kick kicked by Damiani, but the shot is central and the Pontevecchio goalkeeper saves easily, then at 23’ comes the episode that could restore the match in balance: Belloli extends in Limiroli area and the referee without hesitation awards the penalty kick.

Pelli appears on the spot and kicks well by angling the shot, but the shot hits the post in full. The City of Vigevano equalized the score of the woods, but not that of the goals and so it remained 1-0 in favor of the host formation.

The ducals, however, grow minute by minute and the equalizer arrives at 29 ‘when Limiroli makes 1-1 with a nice lap on the far post that leaves no chance for Ghirardelli. The Pontevecchio disappears from the field and the City of Vigevano tries to overflow, putting the Milanese team in great difficulty.

At 33 ‘a nice shot by Robustelli that ends up just outside, then at 41’ the Vigevanese doubling arrives when Rubustelli packs an excellent assist for Limiroli who makes 2-1.

Black out in the second half

In the second half, however, everything changes, the City of Vigevano begins to trudge and the Pontevecchio gradually takes the field: on the 4th minute Gesmundo’s indecision who does not hold back a shot, the ball ends up on Rossi’s feet who, however, loses the moment and fails to kick at the net. The goal is in the air and arrives at 20 ‘when, on the development of a corner kick, Buttarelli takes advantage of a defective exit from Gesmundo and scores undersize. The ducals also drop physically and at 25 ‘Fedegari lands in the Medici area: the referee assigns a penalty to Pontevecchio. Calandrino shows up on the spot and scores 3-2.

The City of Vigevano hints at a timid reaction and on 29 ‘tries with a nice free-kick from the edge of Damiani, which however ends out slightly. The game is now addressed and Pontevecchio closes it definitively in the 41st minute when Rossi finalizes a nice counterattack scoring the 4-2 with a low shot that leaves no way out for Gesmundo and definitively closes the accounts.

After the draw on their debut in Milan against Frog, the City of Vigevano therefore loses the first at home in the league and remains with a point in the standings, a situation that contrasts with the good start in the Italian Cup, where the team had won four points in the two games played. Now the ducals are already looking to the future: on Sunday the ransom will have to go through the trip to the Vittuone field. –