Lancia is the Italian brand symbol of elegance. In 116 years of activity it has been able to infuse its vehicles with charm, refinement and creativity, elements interpreted with good taste through technical experimentation and mechanical tuning. Lancia has also made courage and eclecticism its characterizing elements, passing from luxury to performance, inaugurating a successful season in the world of rallies which raised both the brand’s reputation and Italian technical capabilities. Here then are the models that have made history between elegance and sportiness.